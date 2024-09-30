Former UCLA Bruins Star Lonzo Ball Gets Massive Injury Update Ahead of 2024 Season
Former UCLA Bruins star point guard Lonzo Ball has seen his NBA career be turned upside down over the past few seasons. After a promising start to his tenure with the Chicago Bulls, Ball suffered a bad knee injury shortly into his first season with the team.
He has been out ever since, dealing with setback after setback in the process. Ball has had three surgeries since originally suffering the injury and there was some doubt whether he could ever return to the NBA.
But ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season for the Bulls, Ball was given some hope. He was cleared to play in five-on-five contact workouts earlier in the offseason.
His return to the court was expected at some point this coming season but it seems that we could see the former Bruins star even earlier than expected. Bulls vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas provided a massive update on the health of Ball heading into the new year.
"Going into camp, we’ll have to bring him up slowly. He’s already played 5-on-5 but we haven't seen him go through camp so there will be lot of learning... it will take time."
Karnišovas also mentioned that the plan was to have the point guard ready to go for the start of the regular season. Chicago opens the year on the road against Ball's former team, the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 23.
If Ball can return to the court, even for just a few minutes, it would be a massive step forward. He is still only 26 years old so there is plenty of time for him to continue building upon his NBA career.
The former No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers still has things that he wants to achieve and his potential to play this year is huge. In his last healthy season with Chicago, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks over 35 games.
The Bulls aren't considered by many to be a contender this season but if Ball can return to form, he could help them get to the postseason. They still have star guard Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vucevic alongside the former Bruins star.
He is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $21.3 million this season. Chicago could elect to trade him down the line but this news should have the UCLA faithful excited for one of the more beloved players in recent memory.
