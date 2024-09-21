Former UCLA Bruins Star Russell Westbrook Already Inspiring New Nuggets Teammates
Heading into his 17th season in the NBA, legendary guard Russell Westbrook has officially joined the Denver Nuggets. And his new Colorado teammates couldn't be happier.
According to a report from Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, multiple players are excited to be playing with Westbrook.
Not only did reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic "give his blessing" on the acquisition, but veteran backup center DeAndre Jordan was in favor of reuniting with his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.
“I’m very close with Russ,” Jordan said. “I’ve had some discussions with him prior to seeing if this move was going to be made or not.”
Additionally, multiple younger players who grew up watching Westbrook are now proud to call him their teammate.
“He was just a huge inspiration for me from the passion he plays with,” shooting guard/small forward Peyton Watson said, “being himself unapologetically, and just being somebody who I feel like always leaves it out there on the floor.”
Watson grew up in Long Beach, CA, the same hometown as Westbrook. Additionally, they both went to UCLA and the former MVP has long been a mentor to Watson.
“As far back as I can remember watching basketball, really, I’ve been watching the energy and the passion that he played with, knowing that he came from damn near down the street from where I’m from,” Watson previously said. “I played against Leuzinger High in high school, and that’s exactly where he went.”
Another player excited to work with Westbrook is shooting guard Christian Braun, who Westbrook keeps referring to as "our young star."
Braun has been a fan of Westbrook's since he was 11 years old.
“I love his game. I loved his game when I was young. I love his game now,” Braun said. “I think his energy, his tenacity, those are all things that every team needs. He loves the game. He plays it with the right intensity. … The way he plays, downhill, so aggressive, so tough.”
“I know (Westbrook) will bring positive things to our team,” Braun continued. “I think he’s somebody who’ll bring a hunger and excitement for the game.”
After a short but impressive tenure with the UCLA Bruins, Westbrook went on to become one of the best guards in the modern NBA. He was awarded NBA Most Valuable Player in 2017 and was a two-time NBA scoring champion (2015, 2017) and a three-time NBA assists leader (2018, 2019, 2021).
Westbrook is also a nine-time NBA All-Star and was named to nine All-NBA teams. He was also named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team and became an Olympic gold medalist in 2012.
More UCLA Men's Basketball: Entire Big Ten Schedule Released