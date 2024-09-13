UCLA Basketball: Bruins Legend Set to be Added to School's Hall of Fame
UCLA Athletics announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on June 20. There are seven new inductees, including former men’s basketball star Rod “Rocket Rod” Foster.
Joining Foster in the Class of 2024 are Milt Davis (football), Sean Kern (men’s water polo), Charlotte Mayorkas (women’s golf), Brian Teacher (men’s tennis), Vanessa Teff (women’s rowing), and Vanessa Zamarripa (women’s gymnastics).
The seven new additions will officially be inducted into the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday. The group will also be honored during halftime of UCLA's Big Ten conference opener against Indiana on Saturday.
Foster was a key part of the Bruins’ men’s basketball team from 1980-83. He was a starter all four seasons, making him one of 15 four-year starters in UCLA men’s basketball history. The former UCLA guard appeared in 113 games, averaging 12.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Foster especially shined at the free-throw line. Boasting an 88 free throw percentage, Foster remains the Bruins’ all-time leader in career free throw percentage. Additionally, Foster has the No. 1 and No. 3 single-season free throw marks in UCLA history. As a junior, he logged a nation-leading 95 free throw percentage and a 90.9 free throw percentage as a sophomore.
In his rookie season, Foster contributed to the Bruins’ 11th title game appearance in the 1980 NCAA Championship game. Although UCLA fell to Louisville, Foster was a standout player as he led the team with 16 points, five assists, and six steals.
After his collegiate career, the Phoenix Suns drafted the 1983 All-Pac-10 selection as the No. 28 overall pick in the second round of the 1983 NBA draft. Foster only spent three seasons in the NBA due to a career-ending leg injury he endured in the 1985-86 season.
Now, Foster is confined to an electric wheelchair. But, the life-changing injury has not caused him to lose his religious faith. He coached and played in the Athletes in Action league, which is a religiously affiliated basketball league, after finishing his NBA career.
Foster has remained part of the basketball world as a coach. Then, he served as an assistant coach for Wright State for four seasons along with coaching high school and middle school teams.
Throughout his short stint with the Suns, he led the team in three-point shooting percentage. Foster played 207 games and made 35 starts, averaging 7.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.7 steals across his career.