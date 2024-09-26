Scouting Nebraska Volleyball: UCLA Prepares for Tough Big Ten Contest
The UCLA Bruins and No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers enter Friday's Big Ten opener trending in opposite directions.
UCLA finished non-conference play 6-3 with a five-set victory over No. 14 Georgia Tech in the season opener followed by losses to No. 17 Tennessee, No. 25 TCU, and UC Davis while NU's only loss was to Southern Methodist.
“Nebraska is a unique and really special place to play,” said coach Alfee Reft. “So there’s really no better way for us to open up and dive into the Big Ten than playing there. Ultimately, we’re just really excited for the challenge.”
While the Bruins might be prepared, there really is no place like Nebraska. Just one year ago, the Huskers took volleyball outdoors and sold 92,003 tickets for an exhibition match at football's Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve had a lot of opportunities to practice against a different variety of crowds – starting out at Georgia Tech, where it feels like the fans are on top of you, versus something like Cal today, where the fans feel a little farther and it just feels like a bigger space,” junior outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette said after Saturday’s contest in Haas Pavilion."Just getting a taste of what it’s like to be in all of those different environments, it’s just super helpful for us.”
The Bruins haven't seen a team like the Huskers yet and will be tested early and often. Nebraska returned every starter from last year's national championship runner-up team and hasn't lost a set in four matches. Three of those matches were against ranked opponents: Arizona State, Stanford, and Louisville.
The bounce back after a stunning loss on the road has been incredible.
Nebraska has transformed its defense since Sept. 10's 3-2 win over Creighton. NU has averaged just under 15 digs per set (14.83) while holding opponents to a .136 hitting percentage, which is slightly better than the .137 they finished with last season. Over its past three matches, Nebraska has only allowed three aces.
Offensively, the Huskers have options. Players to watch for include Merritt Beason, Lindsay Krause, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Rodriguez, Rebekah Allick, and Harper Murray. Collectively, they are hitting .300 through 11 matches which is good for eighth in the country and second in the Big Ten.
Murray leads the Huskers in kills with 3.18 per set with 2.30 digs per set and nine service aces. Beason is averaging 2.82 kills per set for the Big Red. Reilly ranks sixth nationally with 11.26 assists per set this season and Rodriguez is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with 1,547 career digs.
Friday's match is slated for 5 p.m. PST first serve and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.