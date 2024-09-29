Scouting Ohio State Volleyball as UCLA Prepares For Big Ten Showdown
The UCLA Bruins had a surprising Big Ten debut against No. 2 Nebraska on Friday night. Despite losing 3-1, the Bruins don't have much to hang their heads about.
They also don't have time for the loss to linger as the first serve against the Ohio State Buckeyes is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“It stings because to be that close knowing that you have opportunities to win a match,” said coach Alfee Reft. “However, I think the larger takeaway and the main point tonight was that we’re leaving here seeing what we’re capable of.”
While Ohio State is not Nebraska, the Buckeyes are coming into Pauley Pavilion after dropping a fifth set to No. 20 USC on Friday.
The Bruins lead the all-time series against the Buckeyes 9-1. The two teams have not played each other since Sept. 2, 2011, and have only played in Los Angeles once.
UCLA will have to be aware of who receives the serve because Ohio State freshman libero Olivia Hasbrook has exploded onto the Big Ten scene. Entering the weekend, she led the Buckeyes with 3.87 digs per set (fifth in the Big Ten) and she has totaled at least 10 digs in nine of 10 matches.
Hasbrook has commanded respect from her teammates because of her work ethic.
Senior captain Sydney Taylor said Hasbrook puts in extra work behind closed doors that doesn't go unnoticed.
"She's gritty and she works hard," Taylor told Ohio State's student newspaper The Lantern.
Hasbrook also possesses several qualities that her teammates embrace with open arms.
"Well, to begin, off the court, just her positive energy and joyfulness. I think she can spread to anyone on our team, the coaches, the trainers, and anyone part of our program," Taylor added. "She was super confident as soon as she came in, and the whole team and the staff could feel that immediately. So, coming in with her voice, energy, and confidence immediately made her feel like she was around those others."
Against the Trojans, Emily Londot was the first player in the match to reach 10 kills, finishing with a total of 15. She also recorded a career-high 10 blocks and 11 digs, marking her sixth consecutive double-double and her first career triple-double—making her the first in the country this season among Division I non-setters.
Hasbrook was the first to hit 10 digs, ending the match with 20. Grace Egan also achieved a double-double, contributing 12 kills and 14 digs. Rylee Rader matched Londot’s achievement with a career-high 10 blocks, while Emmi Sellman made her collegiate debut with eight kills.
Sunday's match will be broadcast on B1G+.