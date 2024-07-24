UCLA Basketball: Should Jrue Holiday Start for Team USA When Kevin Durant Returns?
Former UCLA guard Jrue Holiday is competing in his second Olympic games this summer, and once again, Team USA is favored to bring him the gold medal. Holiday has done his part and then some to remain undefeated in exhibition play, and soon, the real games will start.
The journey to a gold medal starts on Sunday when Team USA will take on Serbia in the first of three Group play games. While Team USA has all the tools and talent to win its fifth consecutive gold medal, it will be much easier with one of the best players in the world, Phoenix Suns All-Star forward Kevin Durant.
Durant has yet to participate in any of Team USA's matchups, and many are excited to integrate him into the lineup, especially Holiday. Durant has yet to play for Team USA as he is dealing with a calf injury. Although he has five days to recover from it before the Olympic games start, there isn't too much optimism about Durant's availability.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Durant could be out for Sunday's first competitive contest and possibly more.
"I think [Team USA is] gonna be playing Serbia without Kevin Durant… Steve Kerr met with him today and they decided he needs more time with that strained calf. … They believe he will be able to play. But the hopes are dim that he's gonna be able to do it against Serbia," said Windhorst.
Team USA may be overly cautious, considering Durant's injury history and age. The 35-year-old has a long list of injuries, including his torn Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. While bringing home the gold is a top priority, there is still a season he must play with the Phoenix Suns, who are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing first-round sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for Holiday, he and his superstar teammates will continue to carry the load and start the Olympics strong, with or without Durant.
Durant seems like he'll earn a starting nod, but will Holiday remain in Team USA's first five? Time will tell.
More Bruins: Jrue Holiday Unpacks Bid for Second Olympic Gold Medal