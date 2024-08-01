UCLA Basketball: Big Ten Tournament Dates For 2025-28 Revealed
The UCLA Bruins basketball team will start their first season in the Big Ten this year, giving them all sorts of new challenges ahead. The team has been historic throughout its history and now will look to bring those winning ways to the new conference.
UCLA will be going up against teams such as Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Michigan State, and others yearly, giving them more competition to work against. Following a down season last year, the Bruins are looking forward to the road ahead of them in the Big Ten.
Similar to the Pac-12, the Big Ten holds its own conference tournament following the regular season. The winner of the Big Ten tournament gets an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, giving the games more relevance.
The Big Ten has announced the dates and venues for the 2025-28 Big Ten Tournament. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti put out a statement regarding the new dates being announced for both the men's and women's tournaments.
The tournament will head to four different cities, giving thought to the geographic locations of the members in the conference.
“We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28,” said Big Ten Commissioner, Tony Petitti. “Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country.”
The 2025 men's Big Ten tournament will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 12-16. 2026 will be held at the United Center in Chicago from March 11-15.
The 2027 tournament will go back to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is slotted to take place on March 10-14. And finally, the 2028 version of the games will head to Las Vegas and will be held from T-Mobile Arena from March 8-12.
The 2025 women's tournament will also take place in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse from March 5-9. In 2026, the games will stay in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, being played on March 4-8.
In 2027, the women's tournament heads to Las Vegas from March 3-7 as the games will be played at T-Mobile Arena. And finally, the 2028 version of the tournament will head to Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena from March 1-5.
