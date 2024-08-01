UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Pokes Fun at Botched Big Ten Presser With Shirt at Fall Camp
UCLA Bruins football head coach DeShaun Foster had a rocky introduction to the Big Ten Conference when he stumbled through his opening statement.
Foster began saying, "How are you all doing? I'm happy to be here, I'm glad to be a part of this great conference, finally putting two great emblems together in UCLA and the Big Ten ... football wise, we're just excited. I'm sure you guys don't know too much about us, but we're in L.A."
Foster then briefly paused before adding "it's us and USC" and then pausing again for longer until he concluded with "I'm basically excited. That's it."
The introduction was met with plenty of scrutiny as the coach with no prior experience as a head coach or coordinator fumbled his first speech as head coach at Big Ten Media Day. His line, "we're in L.A.," was particularly laughed at online for the obvious nature of the comment.
Foster has embraced his laughable moment, and arrived at the first day of UCLA fall camp wearing a shirt with the outline of California and the quote "we're in L.A." on it. Foster even posted a photo of him in the shirt on social media with the caption, "just in case you didn't know."
"Oh this thing," Foster joked when he was asked about the shirt at camp. "It was just a shirt. I wanted to make sure everybody knew where L.A. is at and where UCLA is."
Foster acknowledged later that he prefers to answer questions from reporters rather than make a statement. He was more in his comfort zone at Big Ten Media Day in his follow-up pressers.
The former UCLA running back takes over as head coach for the program from previous head coach Chip Kelly. Kelly led the Bruins to an 8-5 record in 2023 with a 4-5 conference record, but was criticized and left to become the offensive coordinator of Ohio State. The expectations are not high for UCLA nationally, as the Bruins hold an over/under of 4.5 wins for the 2024 season, but the program is optimistic for their future under Foster.
More UCLA: Watch Impressive NFL Training Camp Catch from Ex-Bruin