UCLA Basketball: How Zach LaVine is Handling Icy Trade Market
The Chicago Bulls have yet to find much traction on their various trade pitches for two-time All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine (a one-and-done UCLA alum) across the NBA, of which they've made more than 15, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
LaVine's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, spoke out on his client's behalf, noting that he has been a consummate pro during this unhappy period.
“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false,” Paul said. “This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time. Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better. The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”
LaVine, now 28, was selected with the No. 13 pick late into the lottery of the 2014 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the past two seasons, he's undergone two major season-ending leg surgeries, which understandably seems to have given many rival clubs pause when it comes to acquiring the three years and $138 million still owed on his maximum-salaried contract.
The swingman made the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team during his lone season with the Bruins, 2013-14, during the Steve Alford era.
Last year, across just 25 healthy bouts with a 39-43 Chicago team that missed the playoffs for the second straight season, LaVine averaged 19.5 points while slashing .452/.349/.854, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 dimes a night.
