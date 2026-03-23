Rockets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

The Houston Rockets are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

After two losses to the Lakers, Houston beat the Hawks and Heat to close out its homestand. The Rockets now embark on a road trip carrying an 18-17 record away from home this season.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost its last two games after taking care of business against Memphis.

Houston got a home win over the Bulls back in January.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -8.5 (-108)

Bulls +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Rockets -355

Bulls +280

Total

229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Rockets vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, CHSN

Rockets record: 43-27

Bulls record: 28-42

Rockets vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – Out

Tristen Newton – Out

Fred VanVleet – Out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – Out

Noa Essengue – Out

Jaden Ivey – Questionable

Yuki Kawamura – Out

Mac McClung – Out

Isaac Okoro – Doubtful

Anfernee Simons – Questionable

Jalen Smith – Questionable

Guerschon Yabusele – Doubtful

Rockets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Matas Buzelis is coming off a down game against the Cavaliers, but he and the Bulls have had three days off since that defeat.

Before being held to just 13 points and 6 rebounds against the Cavs, Buzelis went OVER 24.5 Points + Rebounds in 6 straight games and 9 of his previous 10 contests. I think he’ll get back to that tonight at home, even against a tough Houston team.

Rockets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

Going on the road has been a problem for Houston this season. The Rockets are just 17-18 against the spread on the road, including 12-16 as a road favorite. Overall, they’re just 3-11 ATS when favored between -7 and -10.

On the flip side, Chicago is 19-18 ATS at home, and 12-10 as the home underdog.

I’ll back the Bulls to keep this a close game, and don’t rule out an outright upset.

Pick: Bulls +8.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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