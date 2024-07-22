UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Helps Drive Team USA to Pre-Olympics Win vs Germany
Former 2008-09 UCLA Bruins combo guard Jrue Holiday drew the start yet again for Team USA, as the club suited up against Team Germany for its final tuneup game ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.
The reigning All-Defensive Boston Celtics champ started above Jayson Tatum at small forward, with Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry and Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker in the team's backcourt. All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward jumped at the four, while Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid manned the middle.
In London's O2 Arena, Team USA barely survived a second straight intense bout, this time a 92-88 victory against Team Germany where it actually trailed heading into the fourth quarter. On Saturday, trotting out that same first five, the Americans barely held on to best South Sudan.
For Holiday's part, the 6-foot-4 vet scored 10 points on an efficient 4-of-5 shooting line from the field (including 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range), pulled down six rebounds, dished out four dimes (against just one turnover), and blocked one shot.
Holiday's stellar production included this tasty corner triple:
As usual, the 34-year-old submitted an elegant two-way performance. On a team stacked with aging veteran and/or offense-first talent, Holiday, his All-Defensive Celtics colleague Derrick White, and Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis have proven absolutely critical in slowing down the opposition. With the rest of the Olympic field now looking suitably stacked, Team USA needs to ensure it gives Holiday ample time.
Will Team USA head coach Steve Kerr roll with this first five, including Holiday, heading into the Paris Olympics? One element that could affect things is the fate of Phoenix Suns All-Star power forward Kevin Durant, who sat out all five of the Americans' exhibition games (in which they've gone 5-0) but is expected to be healthy at some point during the games that count.
Regardless, it appears Holiday is well-positioned to make a major contribution en route to, possibly, his second straight Olympic gold medal.
