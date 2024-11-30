UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 3 Keys To Victory and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh reviews several seniors that will be playing their final game against Fresno State (6-5) on Saturday, analyzes UCLA's defense and looks at the basketball squad's upcoming opponent.
The Bruins must fix a few of the issues that led to their loss last week against the USC Trojans. Executing on third down will be a major point as the Bruins were just 3-12 last week and 0-3 on fourth down. They cannot get to situations where they are forced to go for it on fourth in their own zone.
Being able to take advantage of turnovers and create points off of them is what the Bruins have struggled with all season long. That issue has led to back-to-back losses against Washington and the Trojans. When they find a turnover, they absolutely must find a way to score on the ensuing drive.
Penalties might be this team's biggest flaw this season. In the past six games, their lowest penalty total has been eight which is beyond unacceptable. They have shot themselves in the foot time and time again with untimely false starts and unsportsmanlike conducts. They must clean that up to win.
The Bruins' bitter rival USC Trojans men's basketball team came out with their most embarrassing loss in quite some time with a 71-36 loss to Saint Mary's on Thanksgiving night. The Trojans were 0-of-12 from 3-point range and made just 13 of 50 total shots.
On the women's side, Bruins junior center Lauren Betts took home UCLA Athletics' Student Athlete of the Week for her performance in their upset win over No. 1 South Carolina earlier this week. Betts earned her third-straight double-double and fourth of the year with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
