UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Basketball Cleanup, Football Game Day Prep
The UCLA Bruins have a pair of sports with noteworthy news heading into the middle of the week. Coach Mick Cronin's basketball team finishes up a contest will DeShaun Foster's football squad is preparing for a battle in Week 12.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh references a few postgame comments from the Bruins' basketball win on Monday night and previews the football team's upcoming road game against the Huskies.
The Bruins basketball squad bounced back well with a 71-40 win over Boston University (0-3) on Monday night at Pauley Pavilion. It was a great night for the team to be able to correct several issues that were exposed in their upset loss to New Mexico last week.
Another opportunity is in front of the Bruins as they will prepare for another home game this Friday against Lehigh (0-2). Another struggling will come into a hostile environment, looking to play spoiler. Cronin's group should take care of business and continue to improve on their areas of weakness.
On the football side, coach Foster's group is building off of a three-game win streak in hopes of becoming bowl-eligible with six wins. They currently have four and if they continue their success on the road, the magic number could be down to one with two games left to play.
The Bruins will travel north to battle the Washington Huskies (5-5), losers of three of their last four games, including a whomping 35-6 loss to No. 6 Penn State last week.
Regardless of the rough stretch, the Huskies are 5-1 at home this season. There are still several talented players on the team as fifth-year senior quarterback Will Rogers and sophomore receiver Denzel Boston lead the way. Boston is tied for the Big Ten lead for touchdown receptions (9).
Both programs will play on Friday night with the football team kicking off at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST. The basketball squad will tip off at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST.
