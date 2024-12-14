UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Big Ten Power Rankings and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at one college analyst's Big Ten latest power rankings and also dives into a key relationship between UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster and new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
College basketball analyst Andy Katz released his latest Big Ten power rankings and put the Bruins as the No. 1 team in the conference to this point of the season. An upset win that last week over the No. 12 Oregon Ducks was a leading factor to being atop the conference by Katz.
Despite not being the highest-ranked Big Ten team nationally, Katz believes the Bruins are the most dangerous with tons of depth and experience across the entire roster. Not many teams in the Big Ten have seven or eight players that can score in double figures and be the best player on the floor.
On the football side, Coach Foster did not make a random selection for his new offensive coordinator, as he and Sunseri have a long-standing relationship that began in the early 2000s.
When Foster was a running back with the Carolina Panthers from 2002 to 2007, Tino's father, Sal Sunseri, was the defensive line coach for the team. Tino was still in grade school but was able to meet and build somewhat of a relationship with the former Bruin running back.
Foster knows what type of football knowledge and expertise Sunseri holds due to the fact that he learned from his father for years. He also has to be extremely confident in Sunseri's ability to turn around this offensive unit from the recent work that he had done with the Indiana Hoosiers this year.
