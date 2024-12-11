UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Big Ten Threats, Football Conference Awards
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh reports on comments that a CBS Sports college basketball insider made about the Bruins' recent success while honoring four Bruin defenders that earned All-Big Ten honors for their play this season.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein spoke on Tuesday on "The Early Line," a FanDuel Sportsbook daily show, and gave his thoughts on which team he thinks would be able to come out of the Big Ten as regular season champions. He spoke on the Bruins and the danger that they pose to the rest of the league.
"I see the Bruins resurging," Rothstein said. "I see unparalleled depth in the Big Ten, and I see a team that looks to be a force in that league."
The Bruins are coming off their biggest win of the season and have re-entered the national rankings as the 24th-best team in the nation after taking down the No. 12 Oregon Ducks on the road last Sunday afternoon. They will seek a win over the Arizona Wildcats (4-4) to keep the momentum rolling.
In the Bruins football world, four different Bruins earned All-Big Ten honors and all were well deserved for one of the top run defenses in the entire nation, allowing just 96.2 yards per game on the ground.
Former walk-on junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger garnered yet another accolade as the Big Ten awards were revealed last week. Schwesinger took home an All-Big Ten First Team honor as one of the best linebackers in the conference and country.
After joining the team as a walk-on in 2021 and totaling just 27 tackles in his first two seasons, Schwesinger ranked third in the FBS in total tackles (136) and led the Bruins in multiple defensive categories. He is a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.
Senior linebacker Kain Medrano was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team while senior defensive tackle Jay Toia and senior defensive back Kaylin Moore received honorable mention awards. This group of four totaled 270 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles this season.
