2 Significant Notes Ahead of UCLA-USC clash

The Bruins are set to face off against their cross-town rival No. 17 USC; here is everything you need to know before tipoff.

The Bruins have been incredible this season, with their only loss coming to now No. 2 Texas. UCLA has a chance to extend their winning streak to eight against USC, a game that could prove to be a very competitive showing.

Number You Need to Know

The Bruins have been dominant this season, averaging 87.9 points per game while shooting an efficient 51% from the field. That offensive firepower has been matched on the defensive end, where UCLA is allowing just 57.1 points per game.

Much of that success can be attributed to the Bruins’ control of the glass, as they average 44.1 rebounds per game, consistently limiting second-chance opportunities and dictating the tempo. The Bruins are also averaging 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks on defense as well.

On the other side is a decent USC team that scores on average 70.9 points per games, while giving up a very good 55.2 points per game. The Trojans have struggled a little bit this season shooting with 42% from the field, something the Bruins need to take advantage of.

USC has been dominant in the paint this season, averaging 39.6 rebounds per game while swatting away 7.1 shots per contest. The Trojans have also been disruptive on the perimeter, forcing turnovers at a high rate with an impressive 9.7 steals per game.

Keys to the Game

Something that might stifle a UCLA win here is how elite the Trojans defense has been. The 55.2 figure mentioned earlier will make it hard for UCLA to build breathing room during this game. That is why the Bruins need to start fast, and capitalize on any USC mistakes.

Limiting Jazzy Davidson will also be a huge turning point in this game. Davidson came into this season as the No. 1 high school recruit of 2025, meaning her talent could play a major factor in this one. This season she is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, while shooting a decent 40.9%.

Kiki Rice will most likely be tasked with guarding Davidson, which is good news for Bruins fans. Rice is an experienced, disciplined defender who consistently makes scoring difficult for opposing guards. If not Rice, Gianna Kneepkens will also get the nod to limit Davidson.

This matchup renews the USC–UCLA cross-town rivalry with real stakes, as both teams enter ranked. Sienna Betts will look to show why she deserved to be the No. 1 high school recruit, and this game could be the start of a budding player rivalry as well.

