Who Was The Bruins' Defensive MVP?
The UCLA Bruins were the fifth-best team in the entire nation in run defense, allowing just 96.2 yards per game on the ground. They had studs all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, but one deserves to be recognized as the team MVP for his consistent, outstanding play all season long.
Former walk-on and current junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger was far and away the best player on the Bruins' defense all season long as he did not miss a game all season and put up numbers that reflect one of the best linebackers and tacklers in the entire country.
Through 12 games this year, Schwesinger had a team-high in solo tackles (90) and total tackles (136). He was also second on the team in sacks with four, also earning one forced fumble and two interceptions. He did just about anything as a captain on the team, commanding this defense.
The Moorpark, Calif. native recorded 10 or more tackles in nine of the 12 games this season with his season high of 17 total tackles coming against the Washington Huskies in Week 11. Schwesinger also finished third amongst all FBS players for total tackles, 23 behind the lead.
Schwesinger was recently named one of the five finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker in college football. He was also named a semi-finalist for the Burlswroth Trophy which is an award given to the most impressive former walk-on of the year. He has lived up to both awards.
It is hard to find a game this year where Schwesinger did not make much of an impact. He was born into this program as a walk-on in 2021 before earning a scholarship and playing for the team in 2022. He had just 27 tackles coming into this season and blew those numbers out of the water.
In the season finale against Fresno State, Schwesinger joined in on the senior send-off celebrations prior to the game, even though he is only a junior. His final postgame press conference featured him mentioning that he would have a conversation with Coach DeShaun Foster regarding his future.
The Bruins are extremely grateful for the plays and leadership that Schwesinger was able to bring to one of the best run stopping units in the country. If he does not play his senior season with the Bruins, they will be losing their top three linebackers which does not bode well for their defense next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.