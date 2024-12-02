UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Final Victory Cleanup, Women's Hoops, and More
The UCLA Bruins saw one of their main sports come to a close last Saturday as another pair are just getting started. The Bruins earned a clutch 20-13 win over Fresno State at the Rose Bowl to finish their season while the basketball programs are quickly approaching the start of Big Ten play.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the final thoughts of the Bruins' final football win over Fresno State, draws attention to the hot start for women's basketball, and mentions a former Bruin that played a big role in the NFL this week.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins saw several of their veteran leaders play their final college football game this past Saturday in a 20-13 win over Fresno State.
Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers, senior tight end Moliki Matavao, and junior Carson Schwesinger all spoke postgame regarding the lessons they learned over their several years as members of the Bruins program and each gave quality answers regarding discipline, adversity, and the coaching staff.
A former Bruin running back shined in Week 13 with the Seattle Seahawks as Zach Charbonnet found the end zone en route to a pivotal win over the New York Jets to take sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Charbonnet spent four years with the Bruins from 2019-'22.
The Bruins women's basketball team has started their season with an impressive 7-0 record and a few dominant wins over top 25 ranked teams. Besides the season opener win over No. 17 Louisville, the Bruins have won every game by 15 or more points, including an upset over No.1 South Carolina.
