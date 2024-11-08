UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Football Recruiting, Key Players vs. New Mexico, and More
The UCLA Bruins are revved up for a few marquee matchups this Friday in a few different sports. Basketball and football seasons are colliding which means more exciting news to come out of Westwood this weekend.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh previews an upcoming visit for an in-state football prospect, several key players for the Bruins' hoops ahead for their Friday matchup with New Mexico, and a former Bruin that is taking strides in the NBA.
UCLA Bruins on SI's own Aidan Champion wrote a piece earlier this week on four key players to watch out for in the Bruins' basketball matchup against New Mexico. You can read that article HERE.
Champion mentioned three transfers and one impact returner that will make waves for the program this season and should be on the lookout for breakout performances against a talented Lobos team.
Oregon State transfer forward Tyler Bilodeau, Louisville transfer guard Skyy Clark, former USC Trojan guard Kobe Johnson, and returning sophomore guard Sebastian Mack. All four had good showings in the season opener against Rider and will be put to the test against a much better program.
Former Bruin star turned NBA, Johnny Juzang, has taken a big stride in his second season with the Utah Jazz. A 17-point performance against the Nuggets earlier this month, followed by an 8-point game a few days later, is showing that he has the ability to play at the next level.
Bruins first-year football head coach DeShaun Foster will host another recruit this weekend for their Homecoming game at the Rose Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3). Elisha "Tyger" Canales is a 2025 three-star defensive back out of San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Canales will get a taste of what it's like to play ball in Pasadena and should be immersed in one of the most electric crowds in college football, especially on Homecoming when so many former players and alumni will be in attendance.
Foster spoke to the media earlier this week and gave his thoughts on the Hawkeyes' disciplined, physical program and what he expects from their Heisman candidate running back, Kaleb Johnson.
"This is a real culture that we're playing against because he's [Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz] been there for a long time," Foster said. "The way that he wants to play is embedded into his players and you can see that, so this is a good challenge for us at home. -- This kid [Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson] is special. You can see that, and he's a guy that the more carries he gets, the more he gets going. You just got to find a way to get him down, and it's more of swarming to the ball and not just one guy doing it."
