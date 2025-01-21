UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping and Preparing For Pair of Basketball Matchups
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins women's basketball win over the No. 25 Baylor Bears on Monday and previews the upcoming Big Ten battle for the men's team against No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 5-2).
You can watch the episode below:
The No. 1 team in the country for the past nine weeks has continued to impress as the Bruins women's basketball team has now won their first 18 games of the season with a dominant 72-57 win over the No. 25 Baylor Bears on Monday afternoon.
The Bruins have broken a Big Ten record as the top team in the nation, holding the No. 1 overall ranking for nine straight weeks, the longest in conference history. They refused to be satisfied by taking down their fourth-ranked team of the season in a neutral site battle in Newark, New Jersey.
The win marks the final non-conference game of the regular season for this team, but they will surely see another when the NCAA Tournament rolls around in a few short months. They have 11 games remaining, featuring six ranked teams in the Big Ten.
On the men's side, the Bruins will be looking to build on a dominant win at home over the Iowa Hawkeyes, dispatching them by 24 points. They snapped a four-game losing skid with that victory and are once again in must-win mode as they will host a very deadly Badgers team.
As a team, the Badgers rank inside the top 10 in the Big Ten in almost every category on offense and defense. They are the No. 1 free-throw shooting team in the conference at 85.5%. They are also the sixth-best scoring offense in the Big Ten, pouring in an average of 82.4 points per game.
The Bruins are no strangers to limiting potent offensive units. They held the Hawkeyes to just 70 points, as they were the No. 1 scoring team in the conference at 89.5 points per game. They could do the exact same thing to a Badgers team with five different scorers of 10 or more per game.
Shooting struggles were not a factor for UCLA in their most recent game, but the question will be if they are able to stay on the right track and continue to shoot the ball well. They will need to continue finding the most ideal shot options and make a point to get to the free-throw line as much as possible.
