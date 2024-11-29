UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Senior Spotlights and More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh reviews several seniors that will be playing their final game against Fresno State on Saturday, analyzes UCLA's defense and looks at the basketball squad's upcoming opponent.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins have three running backs and five linebackers that are seniors and will be playing finishing their careers at the Rose Bowl this weekend. Rushers Keegan Jones, Jalen Berger and Anthony Adkins will all be honored in their final contest.
On the defensive side, senior linebackers Kain Medrano, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Ale Kaho, Joseph Vaughn and JonJon Vaughns will likely all be logging snaps against the Bulldogs. Medrano and Oluwafemi have been the stars all year, but all five guys have contributed in some way.
The Bruins will stack up against the third-best defense in the Mountain West, as the Bulldogs are very sharp at stopping the pass and run game. They are allowing 353.8 total yards per game, just over 200 through the air, and just under 150 yards on the ground.
Bulldogs senior defensive back is the star defensive player in pass defense with a team-high five interceptions. He has earned 39 tackles, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery through 11 games this season.
On the basketball court, the Bruins are riding a five-game win streak in hopes of extending that into Big Ten play when they host the Washington Huskies (5-1) at Pauley Pavilion. Huskies first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle is one of the better coaches in the game currently and tough to beat.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.