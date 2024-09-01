UCLA Football: 3 Biggest Concerns About Bruins After Season Opener
After surviving an upset bid by the University of Hawaii, the UCLA Bruins have raised a level of concern regarding how they will fair this season in their first year in the Big Ten. The Bruins will have their work cut out for them as they embark on a season in which they will travel the furthest of any college football team in terms of air miles.
In a year that UCLA has the number one ranked strength of schedule in the Big Ten according to CBS, their performance against the Rainbow Warriors leaves a lot to be desired. Here are the three biggest concerns for the Bruins this college football season.
1. Will Ethan Garbers Thrive in this Eric Bieniemy Offense?
Having to master a new offense during your final season in college football is probably not the most ideal situation for quarterback Ethan Garbers. New verbiage, schemes, and concepts take time to mesh, however, in a year where UCLA has to run the gauntlet there is a level of urgency for the offense to find their rhythm. Garbers first half against Hawaii was forgettable but he found a groove after halftime to help lead his team to a victory. The former four-star recruit's second half against the Rainbow Warriors should leave a level of optimism that he will be fine throughout the remainder of the season.
2. Can UCLA Run the Football?
A UCLA program that's had known success in the run game has now become a huge area of concern after a lackluster performance where T.J. Harden, Keegan Jones, and Anthony Frias II combined for 24 yards in 13 carries for an average of 1.8 yards per carry. Now it doesn't help that the Bruins lost two of their offensive tackles to injury, however, there has to be an immediate improvement in the ground game if UCLA wants to be competitive this season.
3. Can this UCLA Defense Carry the Bruins to a Bowl Game?
The stars of the Bruins' season opener was their defense, which held Hawaii to three points and 100 yards of offense in the second half. This unit also created two turnovers and had 11 tackles for loss in their showdown with the Rainbow Warriors. If this UCLA offense doesn't find a way to consistently move the ball downfield it will put a ton of stress on the defense to get stops. If the hopes and dreams of this season are on the shoulders of the UCLA defense it could spell trouble this season.
More News: UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Explains How DeShaun Foster Handled Deficit at Halftime