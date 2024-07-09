UCLA Football: 4-Star DB/WR Recruit Names Bruins as Final Three Commitment Selection
UCLA football is one of three finalists for four-star wide receiver/defensive back high school recruit Dylan Robinson. Robinson has narrowed down his final three teams to the Bruins, Washington, and Notre Dame. He plans to make his commitment announcement on July 18.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect goes to Bonita High School in La Verne, California. He is part of the Class of 2025.
His most recent visit came with UCLA, which we went to on an official visit on June 21. He had an official visit with Notre Dame on June 11, and an official visit with Washington on May 31.
He has also received offers from numerous other schools including Utah, Arkansas, Boise State, BYU, Cal, Kansas, Michigan State, Colorado State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Utah State, and UNLV, per 247Sports.
If Robinson is interested in staying local, the Bruins have an advantage as they are by far the closest school to him. La Verna, California is a part of Los Angeles County, where UCLA is also located.
Robinson is coming off of his junior season of high school. As a receiver he caught 22 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns. As a DB, he notched four interceptions for his school.
UCLA currently has 15 commits in their class of 2025, but are looking to add more four-star recruits to the future roster. They currently have just two four-star recruits in the class.
