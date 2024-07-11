UCLA Football: Bruins Make Changes To Schedule
UCLA football has made some changes to their future schedule, which they announced this week. The Bruins were set to play games against two SEC opponents, Georgia and Auburn, over the next four years. They had two games against Georgia, (one home and one away), in 2025 and 2026, and were then set to face Auburn twice in 2027 and 2028. These games have been canceled, per UCLA Communications.
Instead, UCLA has scheduled matchups in the next few years against former Pac-12 rivals as well as UC Davis. The Bruins have scheduled games against Utah in 2025 and 2029, keeping that Pac-12 rivalry going for the future. UCLA also has four games scheduled against Cal, who was often their biggest rival outside of USC. UCLA will face Cal from 2026-2029, reviving one of the Bruins' best rivalries. This also means that the next two seasons will be the first since 1933 that the Bears and Bruins have not gone against each other in a season.
Along with the former Pac-12 foes, they will face UC Davis in 2027 and 2029. These games will be nice for the Bruins as they will have games against an in-state opponent when the majority of their opponents will be at least halfway across the country now that they are in the Big Ten.
While the Bruins got rid of future matchups against the Georgia and Auburn, they do have an SEC game upcoming this season when they take on LSU this on Sep 21. The Bruins previously beat the Tigers 38-27 back in 2021.
