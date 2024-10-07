UCLA Football: Bruins Rise in Rankings Despite Loss to Penn State
"Trust the process" appears to be the theme of the first season of DeShaun Foster's first season as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins football team.
The Bruins won their first game of the 2024 season against Hawaii, but it has been tough sledding ever since. UCLA is now 0-4 against Big Ten competition this season, but the most recent loss to Penn State proved that this team is still fighting.
Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the nation, and though they cruised to a 27-11 victory, it was the closest loss the Bruins have had this season. A mere two possessions could have tied the game for the Bruins.
That, of course, did not come to fruition — but Foster and company showed plenty of fight during the game. In fact, for keeping somewhat up with a high-ranked Big Ten team, the Bruins have now risen in CBS Sports' college football rankings.
The Bruins are now No. 94, rising four spots from last time. That could be because they were not obliterated by their competition.
The biggest change for the Bruins heading into Week 5 was having to face Penn State without starting quarterback Ethan Garbers. Garbers was hurt after Week 4, and he sat out of this game. Instead, in came Justyn Martin.
Martin put together a respectable performance against Penn State, throwing for 167 yards and one touchdown. Though it wasn't an eye-popping performance, it was a good outing.
The Bruins are also dealing with a ridiculous amout of injuries, three of which are on the offensive line.
Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, Oluwafunto Akinshilo, and Dovid Magna are all out. Garbers has taken a beating in the beginning of the regular season, but the team came through for Taylor.
Penn State only secured two sacks the entire game. While two is nothing to scoff at, it's nothing like the four that the Oregon Ducks got on Garbers and the offensive line in Week 4.
Garbers is being allowed to heal, and Foster already glaringly stated that he is the starter moving forward. The good news is there could be a silver lining taken from Week 5, Martin is a viable starter/backup as well.
The Bruins are going to keep fighting, and that has been proven at different times this season. Despite being handily beaten by most Big Ten opponents, the team is showing fight, and that is what can be asked about this new squad under Foster.
