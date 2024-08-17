UCLA Football: Bruins WR Coach Not Looking To 'Handcuff' Any Players This Season
Bruins wide receivers coach Erik Frazier envisions the group being versatile throughout the season. He doesn't want to stick his players to just one role in the offense.
“I don’t want to handcuff any guys and just say you’re this and you’re that, you’re an inside guy, you’re an outside guy,” Frazier told Haley Sawyer of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The guys have the versatility to show that they can play in the slot, play outside, be a jack of all trades and be a guy who can do things with. And we’re gonna put those guys in that position to do that.”
Being versatile is beneficial for both UCLA and the players' future football careers.
Despite having depth at the wide receiver position, only two receivers are returners that have had significant playing time for the Bruins: J. Michael Sturdivant and Logan Loya.
Sturdivant is the quickest receiver of the seven players who could realistically see action for the Blue and Gold. Last season, the red-shirt junior recorded 597 receiving yards and four touchdowns. This year, Sturdivant will likely have even more of an impact in offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's pro-style scheme.
“I’m comfortable doing anything,” Sturdivant said. “EB (Eric Bieniemy) does a good job of moving all of us around whether we’re the one, the two, the three. So it’s good. Really good to be comfortable playing inside and outside.”
Fans are eager to see Bieniemy's new offense unfold. Bieniemy definitely has the necessary resume to execute this type of scheme. He has 23 years of coaching experience in the NFL and at the collegiate level.
Although Sturdivant and Loya are the two returners with experience, Titus Mikiao-Atimalala looks promising since his return from an injury.
Rico Flores Jr. also looks to be solid transfer from Notre Dame.
“Every one of those guys, they have made play after play during camp," Bruins receivers coach Erik Frazier said. "And not just flashed a day or whatever the case may be. There’s consistency there and that’s the biggest thing.”
The Bruins enter the Big Ten Conference this season and join several football powerhouse programs. As UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster looks to reshape the program, it's reassuring for fans to know that the depth as wide receiver is solid. Not only are the players strong offensive weapons, but they are versatile enough to serve different purposes on the field.