UCLA Football: Deshaun Foster Reveals Unique Way He Made Players Bond
UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster has prioritized team bonding throughout his first fall camp as the Bruins' head coach. The players began staying together in a hotel in Woodland Hills, giving the players more time to spend together as a team outside of practices.
Foster has not just emphasized bonding, but on having the whole team mesh with each other. To do this, Foster had an offensive player and defensive player room together during camp, letting each player spend time with another they normally wouldn't.
"I made one offensive player stay with a defensive player so it wasn't just position," Foster told reporters. "I just really wanted them to come together. They did a lot of team-bonding things, events. They went bowling, dinner … I'm just happy with the strides we are making in that direction."
Oftentimes, players spend the majority of time with their position group and side of the ball as those are the players they have the most meetings, drills, and work with. Foster wanted his players to expand beyond those natural groupings on the field, which is why he had the players stay in a hotel with someone who plays on the other side of the ball.
Quarterback Ethan Garbers said last week that he roomed with linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo through the camp, though they are no longer staying in the hotel. Garbers and Oladejo are two of the leaders on the team, with Garbers in particular taking command of a leadership role this summer.
Garbers added that along with those activities Foster noted, they went to see the movie, Deadpool.
The camaraderie Foster has prioritized fits into the 'family'-like atmosphere he has brought to the team since becoming UCLA's head coach.
The Bruins are gearing up for the regular season, which is just 12 days away. UCLA is heading into its first season as part of the Big Ten conference, but begins the year with a non-conference game at Hawaii on Aug. 31. They will see their first conference action when they take on Indiana on Sep. 14 at the Rose Bowl.
