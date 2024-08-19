UCLA Football: Former Bruins TE Signs With Seattle Seahawks
After going undrafted out of college, former UCLA Bruin tight end Michael Ezeike has reportedly signed with the Seattle Seahawks. The Orange County Register’s James Williams confirmed the news via X on Sunday night.
As stated by Williams, Ezeike will have some familiar faces on his new team as he joins two fellow former Bruins. Wide receiver Jake Bobo and running back Zach Charbonnet were both on UCLA football’s 2022 roster, likely providing a sense of comfort as Ezeike transitions into his rookie season.
The Seahawks have dealt with several early-season injuries, which has opened up space for free agents like Ezeike. Seattle tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Jack Westover were reported to have endured foot and hamstring injuries, respectively, during the Seahawks joint practice with the Titans on Thursday.
The pair of tight end injuries led to the need for the addition of depth pieces, such as Ezeike and former Pittsburgh State tight end Devon Garrison. Ezeike and Garrison replaced linebacker Devin Richardson and cornerback Willie Roberts, who were waived to make space for the two new tight ends.
After his final season with the Bruins, Ezeike entered into the 2023 NFL draft. However, he went undrafted out of UCLA.
Ezeike was later signed by the Chargers but was waived from the team during final cuts before the first game. Ezeike also spent time with the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League, which is a high-level minor league professional football league. However, Ezeike found himself released from the team before the start of the summer season.
Ezeike played for the Bruins for five seasons. Listed as 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds on the 2022 UCLA football roster, the California native appeared in at least seven games every season that he was on the team. As a redshirt senior, he saw action in 12 games and made eight starts.
At the end of his final collegiate season, Ezeike was second on the team in scoring catches (4) and sixth on the team in overall receptions (20). He also became the first Bruin since 2017 to record three touchdowns in a single game against USC, which was also a career-best for Ezeike.
He logged a season-best with five catches against Bowling Green while logging another season-best against Utah with 62 receiving yards in two catches.
Signing with the Seahawks is giving Ezeike a second chance at an NFL career. It is undetermined when Ezeike will make his debut with the team.
