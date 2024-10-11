UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Won't Reveal Bruins Starting QB vs Minnesota For Specific Reason
The University of California, Los Angeles football team is looking for their first home win of the season as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are coming off an upset victory against cross-town rival USC. The Bruins are currently 1-4 on the season and are looking to bounce back and give themselves a shot at a bowl game by year's end. The biggest story surrounding the program currently is the quarterback situation between Ethan Garbers and Justyn Martin.
Garbers was injured in the Bruins' loss to Oregon two weeks ago that has sidelined him. During this week's practice, the senior quarterback was seen throwing the football and moving around on a heavily taped right foot.
When speaking to reporters, Bruins' head coach DeShaun Foster would not speak on his decision regarding which quarterback would be leading the offense on Saturday.
“I have an opponent that’s for sure looking at what you guys post,” Foster told reporters, “so that’s why it is what it is. If I could tell you guys and you wouldn’t post it, I would tell you, but that’s not necessarily what’s going to happen.”
One of the biggest reasons why coach Foster is reluctant to reveal his starting quarterback is to keep the Minnesota staff guessing. By not naming a starter, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck will be forced to prepare for both quarterbacks, which increases his staff's workload and complicates their defensive game plan.
This gives the Bruins a small competitive advantage because the Golden Gophers will have to prepare not knowing who they will see on Saturday. Coach Foster could also consider using a two-quarterback system at a time throughout their contest this weekend in order to keep the defense on their toes.
It is also important to maintain the confidence of Martin because he may be the program's future quarterback. He flashed some ability during his time replacing Garbers and he may have to be prepared to play if Garbers is a scratch on Saturday. Coach Foster will need his young quarterback to continue to prepare like he is going to start against Minnesota.
The Bruins have a number of holes they need to fill as injuries have plagued their roster this season. A quarterback controversy at this stage in the season does not seem like something that would benefit Coach Foster and his staff.
