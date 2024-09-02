UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Breaks Down What Went Wrong In First Half Against Hawaii
UCLA football went into their season opener against Hawaii speaking highly of the explosive offense they planned to showcase. The Bruins planned to pick up where they left off during the L.A. Bowl last December when they put up multiple big plays to earn a comeback win.
The Bruins seemed to try too hard to produce those explosive plays during the first half on Saturday. Rather than utilize the short passing game or run game consistently to get into a rhythm or pick up some first downs, the Bruins often turned to play down the field or harder pass attempts.
This included throwing the ball down the field to Rico Flores Jr. in triple coverage. While the ball was thrown accurately, there were too many defenders in the area for Flores to come down with the ball without making a miraculous catch.
Along with that attempt, Garbers threw two interceptions on plays where it appeared like he was trying to make magic or something out of nothing happen. On a third down in the red zone, Garbers threw across his body into traffic and the pass was packed off. Had he thrown the ball away, UCLA could have put three points on the board.
“I think everyone was trying to do too much instead of sticking to their job, including me," Garbers admitted, via UCLA communications. "Trying to make plays and push stuff that wasn’t really there. I got to be smarter. I got to be more calm and more collected back there. In the second half, we went back to what we’ve been doing all fall camp. Everyone just doing their job and taking it one day at a time.”
When the Bruins took the field in the second half, they did a better job going for easier completions and utilizing play-action to set up plays down the field. During those plays, Garbers was able to show some of the improvisations he can pull off, evading pressure from Hawaii defenders and getting the ball to his playmakers to earn a first down.
Garbers and the Bruins are glad they will have a bye week to regroup before their second game of the season against Indiana.
“I need to watch this film. Get back (and) get better. Monday, we’re going to come in and I’ll probably meet with Coach (Eric) Bieniemy, Coach (Ted) White and we’re going to put together a plan and attack this bye week. We’re not going to be laid back and relax. We’re going to attack this bye week and get ready for Indiana.”