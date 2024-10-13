UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers Officially Named Starter For Bruins vs Minnesota
UCLA football will start Ethan Garbers at quarterback against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, the broadcast announced. Garbers came into the game listed as questionable, but will now play. Both quarterbacks were seen warming up before the game.
Garbers missed last week's game at Penn State due to an ankle injury he appeared to sustain while playing against Oregon the week prior. Garbers was a game-time decision heading into the game, but the Bruins started Justyn Martin in his place. Martin went 22-30 for 167 yards and one touchdown against the Nittany Lions.
Marin did show moments of poise during his first career start — especially in front of a record-breaking crowd at Beaver Stadium — but the Bruins still only scored three points during the first three quarters of the game. Their lone touchdown came after the game was long over.
Foster did say he was "happy" with how Martin performed against Penn State, but that Garbers remains the starting quarterback when healthy.
Garbers has not played as well as he did last season to begin the 2024 campaign. After coming off of an Offensive MVP performance at the LA Bowl against Boise State to close out the 2023 season, Garbers is currently completing just 57.3 percent of his passes for 808 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. Garbers has had to play behind an offensive line that has struggled to protect the quarterback this season or consistently block well in the run game, leading to a significant regression offensively.
The Bruins will notably be without wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala again in this game, as well as offensive lineman Reuben Unije. Rico Flores, Ale Kaho, Croix Stewart, Travis Drosos, Jack Clarke, Jaylan Jeffers, Sam Summa, and Jacob Busic were all listed as questionable prior to Saturday's game.
Minnesota will be without Maverick Baranowski, Kerry Brown, and Pierce Walsh on Saturday. They have no players listed as questionable heading into the game, via Tracy McDannald.
The Bruins are still seeking their first conference victory of the season after officially joining the Big Ten over the summer. They are just 1-4 on the season, with their lone win coming over Hawaii in Week 1.
