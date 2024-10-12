UCLA vs Minnesota Predictions: Can Bruins Grab First Big Ten Win?
The University of California, Los Angeles football team has gone through the lumps of having a rehaul to their coaching regime. Six weeks into the college football season and the Bruins find themselves well below .500 with a 1-4 record.
Saturday evening UCLA will look to get their first home win of the season as they host the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are riding high after upsetting cross-town rival USC. USC was the 11th-ranked team in the country at the time.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster has been tasked with reinvigorating the UCLA football program but in their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference, the uphill battle they have had to climb has been unrelenting.
UCLA was given the toughest schedule in the conference, along with having the most air miles traveled of any collegiate program in football. Foster and his staff have not looked at these challenges as an excuse as he prepares to find a way to get his first signature win as a head coach.
It is easy to predict a win for the Golden Gophers who are riding a wave of momentum, however, the UCLA football program will get their first home win of the season at Minnesota's expense. Every week of the season so far the Bruins have improved bit by bit in certain areas and Saturday evening fans should expect those factors to come together for a win.
The Bruins' defense has been the highlight of the team this season. Their most impressive feat this season was when they held a third-ranked Oregon team's offense to six points in the second half. This showing means that defensively this group can get stops meaning that it will be up to the UCLA offense led by renowned coordinator Eric Bieniemy,
It is a mystery as to who will start at quarterback against the Golden Gophers because senior Ethan Garbers was injured two weeks ago and sophomore Justyn Martin has filled in showing a lot of promise as well.
Garbers was seen with his right ankle heavily taped at practice this week which could mean another start for Martyn who's mobility could be the perfect balance to handle an offensive line that has been plagued by injury. If Bieniemy can find a way to put a minimum of 21 points on the board, the Bruins should be able to get their first Big Ten win.
Prediction: UCLA 24, Minnesota 20
