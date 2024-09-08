UCLA Football: How Laiatu Latu Performed in NFL Debut
Edge rusher Laiatu Latu proved to be a defensive force during his time with the UCLA Bruins, recording 49 total tackles, two interceptions, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
This led to Latu becoming the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick.
Latu continued to impress in the NFL preseason, recording a solo tackle and a sack.
“It’s crazy, man,” said Colts defensive end Kwity Paye. “The way how he just bends, like just seeing him, how he plays. Sometimes, the tackle will get him on his inside shoulder, and he just takes the shoulder away, drops, bends, and just keeps going. Like it’s amazing to see how he could manipulate the O-line and just play, man.”
Naturally, this has had many experts and analysts project that Lau was a favorite for defensive rookie of the year. But for some reason, it seems like the Colts underutilized him in their 29-27 loss against the Houston Texans.
In the preseason, Latu was mostly on the field in obvious passing situations, where he proved to be quite useful
Still, Latu proved useful. While he didn't record any tackles or sacks, Latu held his own when he was on the field, especially considering he was against four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil who weighs 313 pounds.
"His assignment in his debut was mostly to rush on 3rd-and-6 or more, with Tyquan Lewis starting and looking the part against the run and the pass," said Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. "Latu forced two false starts on third downs out of Tunsil and also beat him for a pressure on his first official rush."
Atkins believes that the Colts will continue to "sprinkle him in more and more as the season goes on." Still, with Latu's past success, it's hard not to see him rising to the occasion in the near future.
Latu began his football career with Washington, recording 16 total tackles, one pass deflections and 0.5 sacks. However, his career came to an abrupt end after he was forced by injury to retire after suffering a neck injury.
Still, Latu didn't give up and eventually was greenlit to play. He joined UCLA in 2022, more than doubling his total tackles. Additionally, he recorded 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.
Latu improved even more for his senior year, earning such honors as the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lombardi Award, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, and was named a Unanimous All-American.
