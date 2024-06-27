UCLA Student Athletes Celebrated During Graduation Ceremony
The UCLA Bruins have put together one of the better athletic programs across the country over the years and it has resulted in the school being universally recognized. The Bruins have held strong over time and they have continuously sent athletes to their respective professional leagues.
On June 13, UCLA Athletics honored 170 graduating student-athletes and team members in a ceremony on campus. It was held at Pauley Pavilion and was a celebration of the student-athletes.
The athletes that participated in this were ones that graduated in the 2024 Winter and Spring quarters. The ceremony also included UCLA Scholar-Athletes of the Year Elsa Couvillon (Women's Rowing) and Tommy Silva (Men's Soccer) and Wooden Academy Champions Program graduates Carly Corsinita (Women's Cross Country), Ashley Johnson (Women's Cross Country) and Natalie Ramirez (Women's Track & Field).
The Bruins have taken pride in celebrating the accomplishments of the student-athletes and this was another sign of that. Congrats to everyone who graduated.
