UCLA Basketball: How to Watch Adem Bona Get Picked in 2024 NBA Draft This Week
The NBA Draft is one day away, and UCLA men's basketball looks like they will have another player selected in Adem Bona. Bona originally declared for the NBA Draft last year, but withdrew before the draft due to an injury.
The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, June 26 and will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. Day 1 of the draft will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Day 2 of the draft will air at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 27.
Bona is projected by many to be a second-round pick in this year's draft. He heads for the NBA after two seasons at UCLA. During his final year of college, Bona averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists,1.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. The 6-foot-8 center is known for his strong defensive performance, which will be a valuable asset to any team that drafts him.
Along with his stats, Bona was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore with the Bruins. He was also first-team All-Pac-12 in 2024, and part of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team during both of his college seasons. He was previously the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2023.
Assuming Bona is drafted as expected, he will join a long list of Bruins who have gone on to play in the NBA. Last year, three Bruins were drafted with Jaime Jaquez, Amari Bailey, and Jaylen Clark all getting selected in either the first or second round.
