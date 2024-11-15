UCLA to Recognize Hall-of-Fame Alum at USC Game
The UCLA Bruins will recognize UCLA alum Dave Roberts at their last football game of the year on Nov. 23, honoring his 2024 World Series title as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
UCLA Athletics made the announcement on social media.
Roberts was the team captain of the 1994 UCLA baseball team. He still holds records for most career stolen bases at UCLA (117) and single-season stolen base record with 45 in 1994.
Roberts was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall-of-Fame in 2020.
Following a stellar baseball career at UCLA, Roberts went on to play 10 years in MLB. During his MLB career, Roberts played for the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), the Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres and the San Fransisco Giants. He was a part of the 2004 World Series Red Sox team.
Roberts finished his baseball career in 2008. He had a career .266 batting average, with 721 hits, 23 home runs and 243 stolen bases. Roberts has since transformed his career into managing and has been the manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2016.
Roberts has cemented his name in the history books of baseball with his game four, ninth-inning stolen base in the ALCS in 2004, which sparked the Boston Red Sox to be the only team at the time to come back from a 3-0 deficit and go on to advance to and win the World Series.
During his time so far as the manager for the Dodgers, Roberts has won four pennants, two World Series (2020 & 2024), has won Manager of the Year, and has a win/loss record of 851-507 (.627%).
The 2024 World Series showcased former rivals Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts at the grandest stage of them all. Current New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone played for the USC Trojans during the same time Roberts played for the Bruins.
Roberts represented the Bruins admirably by besting the former Trojan and his team.
Ironically, his recognition will take place at UCLA's showdown with USC, a game that will have much on the line as the two teams are currently looking to make a bowl game.
