UCLA Women's Basketball: Gabriela Jaquez Shines in FIBA World Cup
UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez had a phenomenal performance for the Mexican national team in the 2024 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
On Thursday, she posted 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block to help Mexico rout New Zealand 71-64.
Mexico is competing to qualify for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in 2026. The group clinched their spot in the semifinals after the win over New Zealand.
Jaquez also added 26 points and 8 rebounds in Mexico's 74-71 loss to Montenegro. The tournament is at the historic Gimansio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico.
Jaquez is regarded as a Bruin fan favorite and rising star at Pauley Pavilion. She averaged 10 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season for UCLA.
She is also a multi-sport athlete. The rising junior joined the UCLA softball team as a pinch runner in May.
She helped the Bruins add speed and depth to the lineup for the NCAA tournament. Jaquez hadn't played softball since her senior year at Camarillo High.
The switch to softball, marked the second time in three months that Jaquez participated in a deep playoff run.
Although she played a smaller role on the softball team, Jaquez was proud to help the Blue and Gold in any capacity she could.
“If I’m not out on the field, I know that I can give my all in the dugout,” Jaquez told Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times. “So just being a good teammate and being supportive.”
The UCLA forward was eager to join the softball team.
“Just having the opportunity to play basketball and softball is genuinely a dream come true,” Jaquez continued.
UCLA softball head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez sought reinforcements for pinch runners since several players had been hampered by injuries throughout the season. It turns out, that Jaquez was the answer.
“For a superstar like Gabs to be able to come into a program like ours and fit in seamlessly shows me she’s not an ego person,” Inouye-Perez said. “It’s not about her, it’s not about anything more than she just wants to help UCLA softball.”
Jaquez meshed well with the UCLA softball team, and her humble approach to the sport is a testament to her character.
After her stint representing Mexico in the 2024 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, there's no telling what's next for the star forward.