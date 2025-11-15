Nico Iamaleava Ruled Out Against Ohio State
UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be listed as out for Saturday's road clash against the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes due to a concussion.
According to On3's Brett McMurphy, who broke the news Friday night, the redshirt sophomore suffered the concussion during last week's 28-21 loss to Nebraska, but the symptoms of the injury didn't appear until after the game.
The Bruins may have lost the game, but Iamaleava's heroic effort turned in one of his best, most complete games of the season, where he threw 17-for-25 for 191 yards and two touchdowns and gutted out 86 extra yards on the ground.
Redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Luke Duncan will get the starting nod against the top-ranked Buckeyes. Although Duncan saw the field for a brief moment when Iamaleava got injured during their 20-17 win over Maryland, no other Bruin besides wide receiver Mikey Matthews has thrown a pass for UCLA this season.
Another interesting wrinkle -- Iamaleava's younger brother, true freshman Madden Iamaleava, has been taking practice reps right behind Duncan all week, meaning the younger Iamaleava is going into Saturday's contest as UCLA's backup quarterback.
The Julian Sayin-Iamaleava matchup was one many fans were looking forward to watching, especially because they were names held in the same regard going into the season. Of course, as the season has gone along, they've both gone down separate paths.
Where Sayin, Iamaleava Rank in Power 4 QB Power Rankings
In ESPN's latest ranking of every Power Four quarterback in college football, Iamaleava comes in as the 41st signal-caller in the nation.
Here's what ESPN's Bill Connelly said about Iamaleava's ranking and how he's flexed his true potential a few times this season.
- "There's no way to spin this season as a positive for Iamaleava, who voluntarily left a CFP team (Tennessee) to go 3-6 at UCLA, but he was vital to a three-game midseason winning streak that briefly brought life to a lifeless program, and his best game -- 166 passing yards, 150 non-sack rushing yards, five combined touchdowns against Penn State -- was a perfect showcase of his dual-threat potential."
The football and analytical wizard deemed Buckeyes signal-caller Julian Sayin as the best at the position, ranking him No. 1.
- "It's always hard to grade the guys who have the best supporting cast. Alabama's Mac Jones produced the best Total QBR of the decade in 2020 but lost the Heisman vote to one of his teammates, and if star receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to produce as he has of late (past two games: 16 catches, 260 yards, three touchdowns) he might prevent Sayin from winning the award as well.
- "But as Ohio State has opened up the playbook and asked more of Sayin, he has responded with near perfection. He's first in the nation in Total QBR, completion rate (80.9%) and success rate (62.0%)"
- "Even with Smith and other star-caliber players at his disposal, his accuracy is incredible. This pass placement map has about as tight a radius as you'll ever see, even if some away-from-the-body catches also prove the awesomeness of his receivers."
Sayin shot up from No. 11 on the last iteration of these rankings and has a season QBR of 91.1. He's thrown for 2,491 yards, rushed for 56 non-sack yards and has 24 total touchdowns. Needless to say, UCLA will have its hands full in Columbus this week.
