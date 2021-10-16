Early Lead Enough for UCLA Women's Soccer to Come Away With Victory

After a string of games that went down to the wire, the Bruins finally ran away with one Friday night.

No. 7 UCLA women's soccer (12-0-2, 4-0-2 Pac-12) ran out to a 4-0 lead against No. 24 Oregon State (11-3-0, 3-3-0) and won the match by a final score of 4-1 in Corvallis. The victory comes after a run in which the Bruins went to overtime in four of their last five games, and all five of such games were decided by one goal or fewer.

UCLA made sure that wasn't going to be the case again Friday.

The early scoring run started when graduate midfielder Olivia Athens headed in a goal off a cross from graduate midfielder Marley Canales in the ninth minute.

Athens had fired a shot a few minutes earlier, only to watch it go wide, but the early go-ahead goal surely made up for the missed opportunity in the opening moments.

The Bruins rounded out the first half with two more goals, both of which came off of rebounds deep in the Beavers' box.

Junior defender Brianne Riley subbed into the match in the 27th minute, and wound up scoring in the 28th. Athens nearly scored her second of the day off the setpiece on the right wing, but her shot was deflected away for Riley to clean up and extend the lead to two.

Canales had another free kick in the 31st minute, with sophomore forward Reilyn Turner heading it to senior midfielder Maricarmen Reyes, whose shot was turned away. Turner followed up on the chance and headed it in herself for the goal, giving UCLA a 3-0 lead it would take with them into halftime.

The Bruins' attack had been relentless through the opening 45 minutes. Not only had they scored three goals, but Bridgette Skiba was also forced to make six saves.

While UCLA wasn't able to replicate its nine shots on goal from the first half, the scoring run didn't stop when the two teams returned from the break for some more action.

The team's fourth and final goal of the night may not have come off a rebound, but this time it was a Beavers giveaway that set the Bruins up for an insurance goal.

Canales tried to center the ball at the top of the box to freshman defender Lilly Reale, only for it to get deflected and intercepted by a Beaver defender. Reale didn't give up on it, however, and she stole it back, made a cut to the inside and fired one in to put her team up 4-0.

Oregon State got on the board with a goal in the final moments, the 89th minute to be specific, meaning senior goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy conceded a goal for the fifth straight match after lifting UCLA to eight consecutive clean sheets in the early portion of the year.

Brzykcy saved shots in the 14th and 71st minutes.

When the final three whistles blew, the Bruins had taken quadruple the shots of the Beavers. Their attack had kept the pressure on all night long, and came away with their most goals in regulation all year as a result.

UCLA will return to the pitch for another road matchup against Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

