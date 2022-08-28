UCLA Women's Soccer Blanks Santa Clara, Sunshine Fontes Strikes Again

All the Bruins needed to lock down another win was another goal from their breakout top scorer.

No. 6 UCLA women's soccer (3-0) eked out a tight 1-0 victory over Santa Clara (1-3) on Sunday, with senior forward Sunshine Fontes' first half goal proving to be the difference in the contest. The 12th minute game-winning goal came off the back of a hat trick by Fontes on Thursday against CSUN, which helped the Bruins secure a 6-0 win in that local showdown.

The Broncos entered Sunday fresh off a 7-0 loss to TCU on Thursday, setting Sunday's match up to be another blowout in favor of the blue and gold. Santa Clara held strong on their home field, though, tightening the clamps after Fontes' lone goal and holding UCLA off the board for the rest of the match.

Graduate forward Ally Cook came close to putting the Bruins up 2-0 in the 19th minute, but Bronco goalkeeper Felicity Baker recorded her first of four saves on the day instead. Freshman midfielder Ally Lemos and freshman midfielder Sofia Cook also put shots on goal later in the first half, but Baker turned those away as well.

Junior forward Reilyn Turner had her shot saved by Baker in the 67th, and Fontes' attempt at a dagger from outside of the box in the 70th sailed several yards over the crossbar. The Bruins were called offside four times and they did not attempt a single corner kick.

The lack of success in the attacking third didn't cost UCLA the match, though, since graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzycky and then defense were busy holding down the fort on the other side of the field.

Brzycky made a low save in the 27th minute to prevent the tie, then did it again in the 64th to keep the Broncos off the board. The back line helped successfully clear out both of Santa Clara's corner kicks, with neither attempt even leading to a shot by the home squad.

The Bruins have recorded three clean sheets in a row to start the young season. Brzycky went the distance against Iowa and Santa Clara, but also chipped in 30 minutes of goalkeeping for the combined shutout against CSUN.

UCLA is now staring down a key East Coast road trip, taking on No. 5 Duke at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday before challenging No. 1 North Carolina at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The latter of the two high-profile matchups will be aired on ACC Network and Watch ESPN.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUS RAMIREZ/UCLA ATHLETICS