UCLA Earns Yet Another Top 25 Opponent During Bye
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) are using their Week 10 bye to recoup from a devastating loss to No. 2 Indiana in hopes of reaching the peaks they did during their three-game win streak.
The road back to winning is going to be tough, as yet another remaining Bruins opponent moved into the updated AP Top 25 College Football Poll after the weekend. That marks three of UCLA's four remaining games being against a ranked opponent.
With that being said, let's take a look at where the Bruins' remaining foes landed on the updated poll.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
Another week, another convincing win for the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The outright best team in the country hosted a struggling Penn State Nittany Lions and came out with a dominant 38-14 win. Ohio State goes on the road against Purdue this week before hosting the Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Just two weeks after a thrashing 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, UCLA plays its best opponent of the season on the road again. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 1.6% chance to win the game. A Loss against Nebraska this week means a likely loss against Ohio State puts the Bruins out of bowl game contention.
20. USC Trojans (Up 3 spots)
Coming off a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame and a bye week, the dreaded USC Trojans did UCLA a favor by handling the Bruins' next opponent, Nebraska, 21-17. The Trojans' second-half comeback win extended Nebraska's losing streak to ranked opponents and moved USC up three spots to No. 20 in the nation.
For a moment, there was a path for the Bruins and Trojans' Week 14 matchup to come with its fair share of storylines, including UCLA potentially being one win away from completing an improbable turnaround and gaining bowl game eligibility, but the Bruins' remaining schedule is looking more insurmountable by the day.
24. Washington Huskies (Up 4)
Washington has been a slow-rising monster on UCLA's schedule despite coming into the season projected by many to be worse than the Bruins. Following a dominant win over No. 23 Illinois in Week 9 and a bye in Week 10, the Huskies are into the Top 25.
Last week Washington received 46 votes, placing them at No. 28. Week 10's shift moved Washington up four spots into the rankings at No. 24. The rise makes the Huskies the third ranked opponent among UCLA's remaining four.
The Bruins host Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22, a week after going on the road against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Depending on how UCLA's next two games go against Nebraska and Ohio State, the Bruins may not be playing for much more than pride in Week 13 in the Rose Bowl.
