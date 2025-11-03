Three UCLA Players to Watch vs. Eastern Washington
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins men's basketball team finally opens a highly-anticipated season against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday in Pauley Pavilion.
Despite refining the margins of Mick Cronin's teams with impact transfers like Donovan Dent and Xavier Booker, many key returners will be taking the court again this season as the Bruins shoot for a deeper run in march.
As we prep for gameday, here are three players to watch as UCLA takes on the Eagles.
1. Donovan Dent, PG
What more is there to say about Dent? The 2024-25 All-American was one of, if not the, most impactful transfers of the offseason, and he is poised to raise Cronin's offensive ceiling this year.
The elite playmaking guard showed flashes of his impact in UCLA's two preseason exhibition games, where, despite struggling from the field, showed the poised scoring and facilitating ability that drew Cronin's eyes to him.
Against an opponent like Eastern Washington, elite guards like Dent can really flex their guns. Look for Dent to set up his teammates more rather than trying to get his own bucket on Monday.
2. Eric Dailey Jr., Forward
Dailey is one of UCLA's most impactful returners, and he's primed for a big season next to Dent. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games last year, showing flashes of his potential as a scorer.
Ahead of this season, Dailey has been named to the 20-person watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. Dailey's scoring is integral to UCLA's success. Last season, the Bruins were 16-2 when he scored at least 10 points in a game.
Dent elevates the players around him. Don't be surprised if we see a leap year for Dailey and the next player on this list.
3. Tyler Bilodeau, Forward
Bilodeau joins Dailey as the headliners of UCLA's returning core. The 6-foot-9 forward will be the one half of the Bruins' two-big frontcourt featuring Michigan State transfer center Xavier Booker.
The senior forward was named to the 20-person watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. Bilodeau averaged 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 33 games last season.
As opposing defenses key in on Dent, Bilodeau's scoring prowess shouldn't be overlooked. Even then, it's likely to be elevated in a revamped offense.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.