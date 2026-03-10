Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Prediction, Odds for Big Sky Championship Semifinal

A trip to the Big Sky Championship Final is on the line on Tuesday night, as the Idaho Vandals take on the Eastern Washington Eagles for the third time this season.

Despite an under .500 this season, Eastern Washington finished third in the Big Sky standings thanks to a strong record in conference play. However, oddsmakers have set the Vandals as small favorites in this matchup since they won both regular-season meetings between these teams.

Idaho was just 9-9 in Big Sky action, but it has won three games in a row, including an 85-81 win over the Eagles.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for the final conference tournament game in college basketball on Tuesday.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Idaho -1.5 (-110)

Eastern Washington +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Idaho: -122

Eastern Washington: +102

Total

149.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 11:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Idaho Central Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Idaho record: 19-14

Eastern Washington record: 14-18

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Key Player to Watch

Isaiah Moses, Guard, Eastern Washington

Senior guard Isaiah Moses leads the Eagles in scoring this season, averaging 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from 3-point range.

He’s had some big games against Idaho as well, averaging 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games against the Vandals. Moses shot an impressive 65.2 percent from the field in those matchups, and he could end up swinging this game in the Eagles’ favor.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington Prediction and Pick

Idaho is 2-0 against Eastern Washington this season, and that’s led to oddsmakers setting it as a favorite on Tuesday night.

While the Eagles were third in Big Sky play this season, they struggled a bit overall, finishing four games under .500. In fact, KenPom has Idaho one spot ahead of Eastern Washington in its latest rankings.

Idaho is a much better defensive team (153rd in adjusted defensive efficiency compared to Eastern Washington at 254) and it shoots a ton of 3s, ranking 30th in the country in 3-point range.

While Eastern Washington shoots the 3 at a much better percentage than the Vandals (36.6 percent vs. 34.8 percent), it’s also just 277th in 3-point rate.

Idaho has been able to score at will against an Eastern Washington defense that is 323rd in the country in effective field goal percentage, putting up 84 and 85 points in two wins. In fact, these teams have combined for 166 and 165 points in their two meetings.

I lean with the Vandals to win this game, but the OVER is the best bet to make given the Eagles’ struggles on defense. If Eastern Washington gets hot from 3, it’s much safer to have the OVER than a side in this Big Sky clash.

Pick: OVER 149.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.