UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: What UCLA Must Do to Upset No. 9 Nebraska

If the Bruins were to lose, their tournament hopes would suddenly begin to dwindle.

In today’s episode, we will break down everything you need to know about UCLA’s matchup against No. 9 Nebraska — including paths to victory and key statistics entering the game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

On the season, UCLA is averaging 77.8 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. Nebraska, meanwhile, is scoring 78.6 points per game and shooting the same 47%. Offensively, these two teams are nearly identical, which means execution will likely determine the outcome.

Defense, however, tells a different story. UCLA is allowing 71.7 points per game — a concerning number this late in the season. If the Bruins cannot hold Nebraska below that mark, they could find themselves in trouble quickly. Defense wins championships, and UCLA has not consistently shown it has that edge.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and UCLA guard Eric Freeny (8) fight for the ball as UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) (left) looks on during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Nebraska, on the other hand, is giving up just 65.4 points per game. While not elite, that defensive consistency has contributed to its success. The Cornhuskers also average 35.3 rebounds per game, giving them a steady presence on the glass.

Key to Victory

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The key to victory for UCLA is simple: the starters must elevate their play. If the Bruins can move the ball efficiently and score at a high rate, they will give themselves a real chance. Balanced offensive production has been their best formula for success.

Nebraska’s physical frontcourt presents a significant challenge. The Cornhuskers thrive on size and strength, while UCLA often leans on a quicker, smaller lineup. If utilized correctly, that speed and spacing could create mismatches. However, the paint will still need a lot of help defending.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives past the Michigan State Spartans defense during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

In previous matchups, Mick Cronin has adjusted lineups to match opponents’ strengths. If UCLA sticks to its identity rather than over-adjusting, it could force Nebraska into uncomfortable situations.

Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark will be central to that effort. Offensively, both are capable of shifting the game’s momentum. If they are able to draw a lot of attention early, this could open up the game for players like Tyler Bilodeau to take over. Defensively, however, they must help contain Nebraska’s forwards.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If UCLA drops this game, its tournament outlook becomes far more uncertain. Despite holding a top-40 résumé, the Bruins’ recent inconsistency leaves little margin for error. A win over Nebraska would stabilize the narrative — and perhaps save the season.

