Why Cori Close Has the Most At Stake With UCLA This Season
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is ready for a quest to the national championship by starting the 2025-26 season in Anaheim against the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday.
Cori Close and her retooled and revamped squad are on of the top projected teams in the nation on the heels of a Final Four run cut short to the eventual champion UConn Huskies. The Bruins' nonconference slate is among the most difficult in the nation, with matchups against multiple ranked teams.
Although the Bruins are outright favorites to win the Big Ten and reach the Final Four once again, many believe that this is one of the most important seasons of Close's career in Westwood.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews in the outlet's complete preview of the women's college basketball season deemed Close as the coach with the most at stake this year, and her explanation was rather reasonable.
"While the Bruins had a ton of roster turnover, Close enters the season with seven seniors, two juniors and a good freshman class," Andrews wrote. "After UCLA made the Final Four last season for the first time in the NCAA era (since 1982), Close has a real shot of winning a national championship with such an experienced team. There will be a ton of rebuilding after this season; Close should take advantage of the group she has now."
It truly may be win or bust this season, as seniors like stars Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice will be entering their final season at UCLA. Close must orchestrate the best season possible while her roster is still among the best in the nation.
How to Watch: UCLA WBB Opens Season vs. SDSU
But first, a Honda Center matchup with SDSU. Here's how you can watch the third-ranked Bruins begin their season.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. San Diego State Aztecs
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Honda Center (Anaheim, California)
TV: B1G+
Announcers: Chloe Marotta, Jay Wilson
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, Sirius XM Ch. 391
UCLA History vs. San Diego State
Monday's matchup will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the two Southern California teams. UCLA has won the last six games, but they haven't played in over a decade, the last game being a 56-55 Bruins win on Dec. 15, 2013, in San Diego.
