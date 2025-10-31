Three Unconventional Options For UCLA's Head Coach Vacancy
While UCLA continues to play out the 2025 regular season, hoping to rally in order to become bowl eligible, all eyes are on who will take the program to the next level. Here are three unorthodox candidates who should get a look.
Eric Morris, North Texas Mean Green
Morris is tied to both Texas, as he's a graduate of Texas Tech, was the head coach at Incarnate Word, and he currently coaches in the state, along with the Pacific Northwest, due to his time at Washington State. Morris is the man who found and then developed Cam Ward and in his third season, despite North Texas being a perpetually average at best program, Morris has them on the verge of the College Football Playoffs.
North Texas has yet to have a game this season where they have scored under 33 points. In eight games, they've scored over 50 points four times.
Willie Fritz, Houston Cougars
Nothing says fresh face like hiring a 65-year-old who started his head coaching career in 1993 and his coaching career in 1982. However, Fritz is the ageless wonder who won a NY6 bowl game with Tulane and has Houston in control of the Big 12.
Houston's only loss in 2025 was to #11 Texas Tech and they should either win out or end the regular season with at least two losses.
Jimmy Rogers, Washington State Cougars
There is zero reason Washington State should have any success in 2025. Their entire team virtually departed with outgoing head coach Jake Dickert (who took the Wake Forrest job) and Rogers, the former Montana State head coach, had to start from scratch in what was one of the more unstable situations in college football.
In 2025, Washington State didn't have a conference schedule, was blown out twice, and one of those games was a loss at home in the Apple Cup. Despite a rough start, the Cougars have rebounded and currently sit at 4-4.
Those two losses since being blown out were a three-point loss at #4 Ole Miss and a two-point loss at #18 Virginia. Rogers is two wins away from getting the Cougars to be bowl eligible with one of the worst schedules in college football. He develops well, understands how to get talent, and his teams always play above expectations.
