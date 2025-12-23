Meet UCLA's New Defensive Coordinator Colin Hitschler

The Bruins officially have their defensive coordinator of the Bob Chesney-era, Colin Hitschler.

Like the Bruins' new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, Hitschler will also be following Chesney to UCLA. This is a great fit for the Bruins, as they have desperately needed someone who can revamp the defense for the better.

Why Hitschler is the Right Choice

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

To start, it’s impossible to overlook how dominant the Dukes’ defense has been this season. Much of that success can be credited to Colin Hitschler’s impact as defensive coordinator.

James Madison ranks second nationally in total defense, allowing just 247.6 yards per game, and has been especially stout against the run at 76.2 rushing yards allowed per contest. The Dukes also sit inside the top 10 in scoring defense (15.8 points per game), first downs allowed, and third-down defense (28.7%).

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On top of that, they generate consistent pressure, ranking 18th nationally in sacks. That production across all three levels of the defense is a key reason James Madison climbed into the Top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike Chesney, Hitschler brings proven Power Four experience to the table. Prior to taking the James Madison job at the start of this season, he served as a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama—one of the premier defensive programs in the country.

Hitschler has also produced results at multiple stops. In 2021, he guided Cincinnati to the No. 5-ranked defense nationally, and in 2023, he coordinated a Wisconsin unit that finished No. 20 in the country. His resume alone proves that he was the right pick for the Bruins.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The future has never looked brighter for UCLA's defense. However, they have a lot of catching up to do in recruitment. UCLA has already lost out on two four-star defensive players and two high-profile defensive backs to the transfer portal in Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin.

While this looks daunting at first, Hitschler gives UCLA a very comfortable safety net in year one. His schemes were able to elevate JMU to a top team defensively in the nation, even with a roster that lacked raw talent.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Hitschler is the right choice for the Bruins. His presence alone sends a clear message to recruits and players in the transfer portal that UCLA is building something special

His impact would be felt most in the portal, particularly in tapping into James Madison’s roster—a program with the type of talent capable of elevating UCLA to the next level.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

