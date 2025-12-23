Meet UCLA's New Defensive Coordinator Colin Hitschler
The Bruins officially have their defensive coordinator of the Bob Chesney-era, Colin Hitschler.
Like the Bruins' new offensive coordinator, Dean Kennedy, Hitschler will also be following Chesney to UCLA. This is a great fit for the Bruins, as they have desperately needed someone who can revamp the defense for the better.
Why Hitschler is the Right Choice
To start, it’s impossible to overlook how dominant the Dukes’ defense has been this season. Much of that success can be credited to Colin Hitschler’s impact as defensive coordinator.
James Madison ranks second nationally in total defense, allowing just 247.6 yards per game, and has been especially stout against the run at 76.2 rushing yards allowed per contest. The Dukes also sit inside the top 10 in scoring defense (15.8 points per game), first downs allowed, and third-down defense (28.7%).
On top of that, they generate consistent pressure, ranking 18th nationally in sacks. That production across all three levels of the defense is a key reason James Madison climbed into the Top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Unlike Chesney, Hitschler brings proven Power Four experience to the table. Prior to taking the James Madison job at the start of this season, he served as a co-defensive coordinator at Alabama—one of the premier defensive programs in the country.
Hitschler has also produced results at multiple stops. In 2021, he guided Cincinnati to the No. 5-ranked defense nationally, and in 2023, he coordinated a Wisconsin unit that finished No. 20 in the country. His resume alone proves that he was the right pick for the Bruins.
The future has never looked brighter for UCLA's defense. However, they have a lot of catching up to do in recruitment. UCLA has already lost out on two four-star defensive players and two high-profile defensive backs to the transfer portal in Scooter Jackson and Cole Martin.
While this looks daunting at first, Hitschler gives UCLA a very comfortable safety net in year one. His schemes were able to elevate JMU to a top team defensively in the nation, even with a roster that lacked raw talent.
Hitschler is the right choice for the Bruins. His presence alone sends a clear message to recruits and players in the transfer portal that UCLA is building something special
His impact would be felt most in the portal, particularly in tapping into James Madison’s roster—a program with the type of talent capable of elevating UCLA to the next level.
