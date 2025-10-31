UCLA’s Latest Challenge Isn’t on the Field
On Wednesday night, the city of Pasadena filed a lawsuit against UCLA, accusing the university of breaching a lease agreement. The city claims that the Bruins have explicitly stated their intent to relocate to the new SoFi Stadium. The city of Pasadena calls this a "profound betrayal of trust."
The school has responded by saying that there was no agreement breach, as they believe that simply inquiring about a relocation does not violate the breach agreement.
The city of Pasadena has allocated over $280M of taxpayer money for renovation and other capital improvements. If the Bruins were to move, this could set back the city over a billion dollars in lost revenue.
What UCLA’s Potential Move Means for Bruins Football
The Bruins have averaged ~35,253 fans per home game over four games — on pace for an all-time low at the Rose Bowl. The attendance over the last five years, minus the 2020 season, has been the lowest five-year stretch since the team moved to the Rose Bowl in 1982.
A massive factor in the lack of attendance is the distance from the school. The Rose Bowl is located 25 miles away from campus, which makes it hard for students and fans near the stadium to justify the travel. On the other hand, SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood, only 15 miles from the campus.
If the Bruins were to relocate, attendance is expected to increase. SoFi is also one of the newest stadiums in North America and offers a plethora of amenities compared to the Rose Bowl.
A recent example of a college team who have moved to an NFL stadium is UNLV. They play in Allegiant Stadium, and the team has experienced a spike in not only attendance but also in on-field performance. Something the Bruins should look to.
This move has enabled UNLV to expand its football team in various ways. It has allowed the team to attract numerous high-profile recruits, as well as transfers. Last offseason, the team also secured a significant coaching hire in Dan Mullen. This success can be attributed to the move to Allegiant.
UCLA already is a hub for high-ranking recruits and transfers. The move would allow players to have access to more modernized facilities and provide a recruiting incentive that UCLA can use while navigating the Big Ten.
New Identity vs Tradition
It's been no mystery that the Bruins have not been a good football team over the decade compared to the rest of the Big Ten. The Bruins rank 16th out of 18th in attendance among the Big Ten. UCLA needs something to change, and a relocation could be the answer.
For years the Rose Bowl has been more than just a home field for the Bruins. It has become a symbol of college football history, where generations of alumni and students have built an identity with. Letting go of the Rose Bowl could be a hard decision to make.
SoFi stadium offers a global spotlight and a entertainment first approach that tradition cannot offer. The debate boils down to what defines UCLA football in the Big Ten era: preserving its classic roots or embracing a new, NFL-style identity built for the future.
It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Could this lawsuit sever ties between UCLA and the Rose Bowl? Whatever happens, there needs to be a change in Westwood if the Bruins want to compete in the Big Ten.
