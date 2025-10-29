UCLA Offers 2026 Three-Star Utah Commit
UCLA's 2026 recruiting cycle has been a roller coaster. The program started off the cycle strong, bringing in one of the nation's top classes, but after parting ways with head coach DeShaun Foster, 12 players decommitted from the Bruins.
Since Foster's firing, the Bruins' recruiting staff has remained active and has found success flipping recruits from other schools in recent weeks, even without a permanent head coach. UCLA appears to be targeting yet another flip candidate, recently offering a three-star defensive back committed to Utah.
Which Utah Commit Did UCLA Offer?
On October 28, UCLA extended an offer to Major Hinchen, a three-star cornerback from La Quinta High School in La Quinta, California, who has been committed to Utah since June 9.
Hinchen shared that the Bruins offered him on X, writing, "Blessed to receive an offer from the University of California, Los Angeles!!"
Since his commitment to Utah, programs have backed off from recruiting Hinchen. The Bruins are his first offer since June, and it looks like general manager Khary Darlington is attempting to make a late push at swaying the young cornerback away from the Utes before Early National Signing Day in December.
Very few prospects remain uncommitted at this stage in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Bruins desperately need talent, and one of the only ways to accomplish that is to try to flip recruitments. UCLA succeeded in doing so last week, flipping a three-star offensive lineman from Colorado State and a three-star safety from Washington.
Hinchen appears to be locked into his Utah commitment, but if UCLA could flip him, he'd be a much-needed addition to the class. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 1,117 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 94 cornerback, and the No. 89 prospect from California.
While there's no guarantee that Hinchen is even interested in the Bruins, if they're serious about landing him, the staff should work to get him on campus for an official visit before the end of the season.
There's a strong chance he remains committed to Utah, but Hinchen's name is one to watch as a flip candidate for UCLA.
