UCLA Offers Three-Star 2027 Pass Catcher
UCLA already has two commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, and the Bruins’ recruiting staff, led by general manager Khary Darlington, has been actively looking to add more talent to it.
The Bruins have sent out offers to over 100 2027 prospects, most recently extending one to a three-star hybrid tight end and wide receiver.
Which 2027 Pass Catcher Did UCLA Offer?
On October 28, UCLA extended an offer to Charles Davis, a three-star wide receiver from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, California. The Bruins are his 18th Division I offer.
Davis shared that the Bruins offered him on X, writing, "I am EXTREMELY blessed to announce my 18th D1 offer from UCLA, Thank you for the opportunity!"
Davis is an interesting prospect. He stands at 6'5" and weighs 200 pounds, and both Rivals and 247Sports list him as a wide receiver. However, in his X bio, Davis describes himself as a flex tight end.
He's only in his junior season at West Lake, so it's unclear where most college programs will want him to line up, but regardless, Davis is a highly talented player. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 563 overall recruit in the 2027 class, the No. 71 wide receiver, and the No. 60 prospect from California.
While he's currently only a three-star prospect, Davis has garnered attention from some of the nation's top programs. The Oregon Ducks have been actively recruiting him, extending an offer on September 19 and hosting him on an unofficial visit on October 11.
The Bruins' offer comes relatively early in Davis’ recruitment process, and they have the opportunity to make a strong impression on him in the coming weeks. He doesn't have a visit planned to UCLA yet, but Westlake Village is only about an hour away from Westwood, so it'd be easy to get the young pass catcher on campus.
Even without a permanent head coach, UCLA's recruiting staff and interim head coach Tim Skipper have continued to find recruiting success in the weeks following the firing of DeShaun Foster.
Although they haven't made much progress in the 2027 cycle, Davis could be a target that the Bruins ultimately land.
